Glassman Wealth Services Sells 418 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

