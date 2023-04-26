Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 3163326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a market cap of £2.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

