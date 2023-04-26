Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 1,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Get Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.07% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.