Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,824. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $631.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

