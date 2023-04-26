Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 356.7% in April

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 356.7% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 76,003 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 138,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
