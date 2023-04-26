GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in April

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GoGreen Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

GOGN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. GoGreen Investments has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Get GoGreen Investments alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoGreen Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 29.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 10.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the third quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 924,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoGreen Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGreen Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.