GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.23

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 107707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.38.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $321.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,571. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

