Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $3.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Grab alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 116.7% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Down 5.1 %

Grab stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.78. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.