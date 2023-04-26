Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. Gravity has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

Get Gravity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gravity by 108.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.