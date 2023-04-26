Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,833.33 and a beta of 0.89. Gresham Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 135.55 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64.
