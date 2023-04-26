Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham Technologies Price Performance

Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,833.33 and a beta of 0.89. Gresham Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 135.55 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

