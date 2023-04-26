Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.53.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Grifols Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
