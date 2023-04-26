Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Grifols Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

