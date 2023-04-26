Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.08 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $779,807.65 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,830.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00312972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00543441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00067746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00411746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

