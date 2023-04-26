Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance

GCHOY opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.12.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

