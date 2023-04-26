Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
GCHOY opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.12.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.