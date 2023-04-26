Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Announces $0.00 Dividend

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0009 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

GULTU opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

