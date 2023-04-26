GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $269.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.