Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

FNV opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $159.28.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

