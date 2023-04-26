Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

