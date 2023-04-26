H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 1,260.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

H2O Innovation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of H2O Innovation stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 3,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

HEOFF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

