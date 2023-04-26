Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 8.5%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 20,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 10,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

