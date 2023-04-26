Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

Halliburton stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 72.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

