Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 8,075 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

