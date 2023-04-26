Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €189.45 ($210.50) and last traded at €187.75 ($208.61). Approximately 141,156 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €187.35 ($208.17).

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($227.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €165.70 ($184.11) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($196.67) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($211.11) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €177.80.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

