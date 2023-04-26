Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.10 and last traded at $171.00. 609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

