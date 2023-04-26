Hartline Investment Corp Invests $3.91 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $193.34. The company had a trading volume of 666,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,982. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

