Hartline Investment Corp Takes $1.25 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $173.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

