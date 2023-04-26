Hartline Investment Corp Takes $11.24 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000. Marriott International comprises 2.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $169.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,186. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

