Head-To-Head Analysis: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) versus Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.8%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medalist Diversified REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.83%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 104.60%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

9.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -43.01% -23.01% -5.15% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $11.09 million 1.14 -$4.77 million ($0.28) -2.55 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 4.80

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

