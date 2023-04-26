Head-To-Head Analysis: Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) vs. Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA – Get Rating) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Therma-Med and Hibbett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A Hibbett 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hibbett has a consensus price target of $78.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.15%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.40 $128.06 million $9.60 5.66

This table compares Therma-Med and Hibbett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Profitability

This table compares Therma-Med and Hibbett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A Hibbett 7.50% 38.15% 14.35%

Volatility and Risk

Therma-Med has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hibbett has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hibbett beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Therma-Med

Therma-Med, Inc. provides medical technologies services. The company was founded on August 25, 1988 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

