Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in April

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

BTSDF stock remained flat at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Health and Happiness has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

