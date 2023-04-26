Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in April

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance
BTSDF stock remained flat at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Health and Happiness has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
About Health and Happiness (H&H) International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health and Happiness (H&H) International (BTSDF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.