Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 203,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

