Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965 billion to $2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.4 %

HELE stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 845,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $221.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

