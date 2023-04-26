Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

About Helios Towers

(Get Rating)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.