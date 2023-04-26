Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 1,060.5% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

HLTOY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.75.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

