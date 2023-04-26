Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 257.47 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.50. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239.50 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.50 ($3.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £410.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,180.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
Read More
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.