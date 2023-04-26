Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 257.47 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.50. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239.50 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.50 ($3.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £410.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,180.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

