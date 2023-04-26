Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

CASY stock opened at $223.42 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

