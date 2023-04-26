Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases 45,533 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.2% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $407.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $306.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.49.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

