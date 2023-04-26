Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 10,423,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,312,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

