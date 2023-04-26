Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $28.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

AXP traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,424. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.03. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

