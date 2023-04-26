Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $38.66 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.38. 1,043,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,786. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

