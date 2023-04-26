Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

