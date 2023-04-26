Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT traded down $12.29 on Wednesday, reaching $463.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,816. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.09 and its 200 day moving average is $472.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

