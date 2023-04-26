HI Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, HI has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $22.90 million and $289,837.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,799.47 or 0.99900936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00867261 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $295,720.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

