High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Up 1.9 %

HWO opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of C$51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.46. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.89.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.10 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

