Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 498 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

