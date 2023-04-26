Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 837 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

