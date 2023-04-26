Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

