Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,489.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $173.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.