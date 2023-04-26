Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 117,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.