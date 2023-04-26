HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 8.2% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.64. 215,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 479,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$68,750.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

