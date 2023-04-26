HM Payson & Co. Buys 165 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $465.47 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

